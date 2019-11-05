Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EKSO. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.84.

Ekso Bionics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.63. 313,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.11. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 100.36% and a negative return on equity of 376.63%. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 608,759 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,398,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 449,348 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48,421 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

