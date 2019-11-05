El Paso Electric (EE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $203.08 million during the quarter.

EE traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.83. El Paso Electric has a 1 year low of $47.99 and a 1 year high of $67.86. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

EE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, El Paso Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, Director Edward Escudero sold 15,000 shares of El Paso Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $995,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,015.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Wertheimer sold 25,000 shares of El Paso Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,766.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,094 shares of company stock worth $4,254,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

