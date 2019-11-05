El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $15.00 price objective on El Pollo LoCo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo LoCo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 755,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,584. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. El Pollo LoCo has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 23.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 136,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 171.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 99,901 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter valued at about $2,773,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.