Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,821 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 246.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,453.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.23. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19.

