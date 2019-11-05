Elementeum (ELET) Tops One Day Volume of $13.00

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Elementeum token can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Instant Bitex. Over the last week, Elementeum has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Elementeum has a total market cap of $56,360.00 and $13.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00220771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.24 or 0.01474512 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028630 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00119927 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elementeum Profile

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,887,441 tokens. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elementeum

Elementeum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elementeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

