Elixinol Global (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Stock Price Down 1%

Elixinol Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.01, 119,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 317,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

Elixinol Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELLXF)

Elixinol Global Limited engages in the industrial hemp and medicinal cannabis business in Australia. It manufactures and distributes industrial hemp-based dietary supplements and foods, and skincare products; and medicinal cannabis. The company is based in Sydney, Australia.

