Ellaism (ELLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $21,731.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $21,731.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.55 or 0.02038037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054120 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

