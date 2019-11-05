Ellington Financial (EFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.46 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, analysts expect Ellington Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EFC opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $623.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 43.66 and a quick ratio of 43.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFC. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

