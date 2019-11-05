Elrond (ERD) Price Tops $0.0023

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last week, Elrond has traded up 43.3% against the dollar. One Elrond token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance. Elrond has a total market cap of $16.19 million and $20.19 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00221273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.03 or 0.01465570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028632 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119226 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,933,256,184 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Bilaxy, Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

