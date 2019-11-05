Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 4,683 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 44,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 347.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $874.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $162,667.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,467.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $585,294. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

