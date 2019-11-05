Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 346,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,839,000 after acquiring an additional 151,607 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $136.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $96.99 and a 1 year high of $143.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.60.

In related news, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $967,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,274 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.