Emerald Advisers LLC Has $522,000 Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

JBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $150,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,497.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $32,757.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,603.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBT opened at $109.86 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $66.28 and a 1 year high of $127.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.