Emerald Advisers LLC Has $835,000 Stock Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2,117.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $3,125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,210.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,193.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,856,560 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average of $80.86. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Barclays set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.24.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

