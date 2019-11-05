Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $664,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,231 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AME stock opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $63.14 and a one year high of $95.82.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $342,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 price target on AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

