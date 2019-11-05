Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 1,197 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 62.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 123.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 10,450 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $1,666,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,980 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $1,924,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,410 shares of company stock worth $5,672,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $169.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.71. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $175.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Global Payments to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.77.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

