Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $2.49 Million in Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 624,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.01% of Moneygram International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moneygram International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moneygram International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the second quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. Moneygram International Inc has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

