Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $5.80 Million in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.35% of Focus Financial Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 53.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,726,000 after buying an additional 669,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,127,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 483,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,715,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,149,000 after purchasing an additional 350,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 3,557.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 279,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,832,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,057,000 after purchasing an additional 216,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

FOCS opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.97.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $301.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $35.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

