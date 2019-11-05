Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 54,575 Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,575 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.36% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,202,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 140,112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,093,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 242,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 86,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,932,000.

OTCMKTS:ELOX opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELOX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

