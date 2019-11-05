Encana (TSE:ECA) Trading 6.8% Higher

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.36 and last traded at C$6.27, 9,337,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 7,646,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.87.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Encana from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC cut their target price on Encana from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Encana from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cormark cut their target price on Encana from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Encana from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.58%.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

