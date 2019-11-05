Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues Earnings Results

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.01 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Endo International updated its FY19 guidance to $2.10-2.25 EPS.

Shares of Endo International stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,289,300. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Endo International alerts:

ENDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price objective on Endo International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

In other news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.