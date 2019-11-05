Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86-2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on Endo International and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Endo International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.01 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

