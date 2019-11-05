Energous (WATT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Energous to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 11,509.27% and a negative return on equity of 172.39%. On average, analysts expect Energous to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WATT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. 6,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. Energous has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $11.54.

In other Energous news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 10,313 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $36,920.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,601.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cesar Johnston sold 16,875 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $60,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 303,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,216.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,101 shares of company stock worth $131,765 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WATT. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Energous in a report on Saturday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energous has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

