EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,957 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Barry E. Davis bought 136,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,163.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENLC opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -95.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.03.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. EnLink Midstream’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.95%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,614.29%.

ENLC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.