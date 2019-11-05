Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EFSC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Shares of EFSC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.86. The company had a trading volume of 95,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,141. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 268,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,155,000 after buying an additional 17,612 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 38.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 31.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.