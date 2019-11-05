Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 16,458 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Flex by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 16,315,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Flex by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,708,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Flex by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,470,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Flex by 402.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,353,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $23,925,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of FLEX opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Flex Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $410,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,214,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,229,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

