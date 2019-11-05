Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,479 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.36.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.05%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

