Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,026 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 102,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COG. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 69.2% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,204 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after buying an additional 425,988 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 115,615 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 895,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after acquiring an additional 877,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

COG opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Williams Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Chairman Dan O. Dinges bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,725,977.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan O. Dinges bought 16,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $272,771.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,539,713.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,255 shares of company stock valued at $721,896. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

