EQT Co. (EQT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 1st

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas producer on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

EQT stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. EQT has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $21.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EQT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

