Equinox Gold Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (CVE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report issued on Friday, November 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EQX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.85 in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

CVE:EQX opened at C$8.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.74. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.68 million and a P/E ratio of -26.39.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.