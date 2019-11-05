Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Sets New 1-Year High at $118.23

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$118.23 and last traded at C$117.19, with a volume of 25505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$114.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities raised Equitable Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$98.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$107.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$86.55.

In related news, Director Timothy Paul Charron sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.04, for a total transaction of C$26,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 441 shares in the company, valued at C$45,881.64. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.11, for a total value of C$768,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,899 shares in the company, valued at C$1,816,382.89. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,424 shares of company stock worth $1,715,191.

Equitable Group Company Profile (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

