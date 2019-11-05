Equitec Specialists LLC Purchases Shares of 8,100 Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 88,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 150,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,246,000 after acquiring an additional 25,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 909,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Prudential Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

NYSE PRU opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.96. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.02. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.84 per share, with a total value of $209,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,854.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,169,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.