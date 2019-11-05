Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dunkin Brands Group Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DNKN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

Shares of DNKN opened at $75.78 on Monday. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $61.69 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,706.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,933.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $333,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,607.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,283 shares of company stock worth $8,438,481. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

