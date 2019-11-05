Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nabors Industries Ltd.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Nabors Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. Nabors Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NBR. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.77.

NBR opened at $2.05 on Monday. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.69.

In other Nabors Industries news, Director Tanya S. Beder acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 219,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,834.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 527.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

