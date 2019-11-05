Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ESPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.83. 257,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,737. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9720.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,702,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,652,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,397,123.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,713. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 87,500 shares of company stock worth $2,961,525. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,543,000 after purchasing an additional 489,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,270,000 after purchasing an additional 125,747 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 655,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 243,761 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $17,898,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

