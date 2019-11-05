Essentia Price Hits $0.0005 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, Essentia has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a market cap of $420,812.00 and $54,207.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Essentia Token Profile

ESS is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,918,920 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

