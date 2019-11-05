Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Establishment Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on Establishment Labs and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $20.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $30.06.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 60.43% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.15 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $54,297.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,700 shares of company stock worth $241,307. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. JW Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1,840.3% in the second quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,268,000 after buying an additional 2,944,485 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 105.2% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,719,000 after buying an additional 646,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

