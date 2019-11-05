Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $214.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.96.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $181.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.32 and its 200 day moving average is $183.88. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $121.47 and a twelve month high of $207.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $555,733.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,895,615.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $1,346,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,198,276 shares of company stock worth $431,896,335 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,334,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41,387.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,751 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $115,836,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 130.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 834,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,734,000 after acquiring an additional 472,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

