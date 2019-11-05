ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 946.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,576 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 215.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IPAY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.49. 2,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,466. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49.

