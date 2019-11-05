Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Shares Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.11% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter worth $4,777,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 299.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 139,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter valued at $2,596,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 752.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 113,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,514,000 after purchasing an additional 95,984 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.94. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.07 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 3.44%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $28,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

