Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EVBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens set a $98.00 target price on shares of Everbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of Everbridge stock traded up $12.87 on Friday, reaching $80.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,043. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $104.22. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.66.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $822,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,072 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,924.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $423,086.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,018 shares in the company, valued at $952,506.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $2,087,056 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 52.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,144,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,481 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Everbridge by 1,126.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,220,000 after acquiring an additional 649,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 29.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after acquiring an additional 591,681 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 251.5% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 821,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 587,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5,804.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 416,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,267,000 after purchasing an additional 409,710 shares during the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.