Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $78.00 target price on Eversource Energy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.45.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.08. 2,167,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $62.61 and a twelve month high of $86.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $99,990.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

