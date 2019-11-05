EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXAS. Oppenheimer started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on EXACT Sciences from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark upgraded EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.69.

EXAS traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.23. 2,560,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,499. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. EXACT Sciences has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $383,138.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,521,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,016,000 after buying an additional 309,043 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,303,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,535,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 242,225 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

