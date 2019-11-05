Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Exelixis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of EXEL opened at $16.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Exelixis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Exelixis by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Exelixis by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 26,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $465,588.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,261 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.