EXMR Achieves Market Cap of $170,413.00 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. One EXMR token can now be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. During the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 168.8% against the US dollar. EXMR has a total market capitalization of $170,413.00 and approximately $466.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002612 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002302 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 555.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

