Exosis Achieves Market Capitalization of $85,409.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last week, Exosis has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $85,409.00 and $26,266.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00003164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,351.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.58 or 0.02037112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.73 or 0.03161080 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00675379 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00673115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054037 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00412292 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 453,472 coins and its circulating supply is 288,472 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

