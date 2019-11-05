Expanse (EXP) Market Capitalization Achieves $968,438.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Expanse has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $968,438.00 and $7,587.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.0583 or 0.00000624 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Upbit, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 20,660,946 coins and its circulating supply is 16,620,609 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

