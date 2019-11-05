Experian (LON:EXPN) Given New GBX 2,500 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price target lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,294 ($29.98).

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of EXPN stock traded down GBX 51 ($0.67) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,368 ($30.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,000. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 1,740 ($22.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,641 ($34.51). The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,471.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,408.39.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.