Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,639,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,794,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,428,779,000 after acquiring an additional 305,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,050,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after buying an additional 22,268,191 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

Shares of XOM opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day moving average is $73.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

