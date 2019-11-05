Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.91.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.48. 493,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,475,335. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day moving average is $73.17. The company has a market capitalization of $294.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $83.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

