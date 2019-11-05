Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $79.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XOM. Independent Research set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.96.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.17. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $285.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

